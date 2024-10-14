China military drills 'unwarranted and risks escalation': US

2024-10-13 | 23:27
China military drills &#39;unwarranted and risks escalation&#39;: US
China military drills 'unwarranted and risks escalation': US

The United States on Sunday condemned China's military drills around Taiwan, saying the move is "unwarranted and risks escalation" as it called on Beijing to act with restraint.

"The United States is seriously concerned by the People's Liberation Army joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, referring to China's military, in a statement.

