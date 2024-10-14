News
Canada says expelled Indian ambassador, five other diplomats
World News
2024-10-14 | 13:29
Canada says expelled Indian ambassador, five other diplomats
Canada expelled six top Indian diplomats on Monday, including the country's ambassador, an Ottawa government source told AFP after New Delhi said it had recalled the officials.
The expulsions came as the two governments have rowed over the Indian ambassador and others being declared "persons of interest" in an investigation into the killing last year of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil.
AFP
World News
Canada
India
Diplomats
Ottawa
New Delhi
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
0
World News
2024-09-24
World News
13:36
0
World News
13:10
0
World News
10:13
0
World News
08:42
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
0
Middle East News
10:52
0
Middle East News
15:03
Variety and Tech
13:21
0
Lebanon News
10:23
0
Lebanon News
09:51
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon News
18:02
Lebanon News
15:14
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon News
08:03
