Israeli stands, equipment barred from defense show in France

Israeli delegations taking part in the significant Euronaval defense show in France next month will only be permitted to set up stand or exhibit hardware after a decision by the French government, organizers said on Wednesday.



"The French government informed Euronaval of its decision to approve the participation of Israeli delegations at Euronaval 2024, without any stand or exhibition of equipment," said the show's organizers, which is due to start on November 4 in Paris.



AFP