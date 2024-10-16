News
Israeli stands, equipment barred from defense show in France
World News
2024-10-16 | 09:18
Israeli stands, equipment barred from defense show in France
Israeli delegations taking part in the significant Euronaval defense show in France next month will only be permitted to set up stand or exhibit hardware after a decision by the French government, organizers said on Wednesday.
"The French government informed Euronaval of its decision to approve the participation of Israeli delegations at Euronaval 2024, without any stand or exhibition of equipment," said the show's organizers, which is due to start on November 4 in Paris.
AFP
World News
Israel
Stands
Equipment
Defense Show
France
