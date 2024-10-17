India slams 'cavalier' Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row

World News
2024-10-17 | 00:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India slams &#39;cavalier&#39; Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India slams 'cavalier' Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row

India slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday as "cavalier" over his handling of the disastrous diplomatic fallout following the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

"The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behavior has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone," India's foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

AFP

World News

India

Canada

Sikh

Justin Trudeau

LBCI Next
China urges 'political settlement' to resolve Korean peninsula tensions
Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany to meet Friday: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

Canada says expelled Indian ambassador, five other diplomats

LBCI
World News
11:52

Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

Canada lists pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a 'terrorist' entity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:30

China urges 'political settlement' to resolve Korean peninsula tensions

LBCI
World News
22:21

Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany to meet Friday: White House

LBCI
World News
22:14

Pentagon chief speaks to Israel's Gallant after Washington letter on Gaza situation

LBCI
World News
17:16

US President Biden announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:38

WHO affirms cholera threat in Lebanon as displaced populations grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More