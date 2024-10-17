China urges 'political settlement' to resolve Korean peninsula tensions

World News
2024-10-17 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China urges &#39;political settlement&#39; to resolve Korean peninsula tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China urges 'political settlement' to resolve Korean peninsula tensions

China reiterated its support on Thursday for a "political settlement" to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula after Pyongyang said its constitution now defines South Korea as a "hostile" state.

"We have always believed that maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and promoting a political settlement process to the peninsula issue aligns with the common interests of all parties," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

AFP

World News

urges

'political

settlement'

resolve

Korean

peninsula

tensions

LBCI Next
German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons
India slams 'cavalier' Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

PM Mikati meets Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, urges political unity to elect president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

China urges UN Security Council to de-escalate Middle East crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'further deteriorating'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:15

Zelenskyy wants 'strong Ukraine' to be 'ready for diplomacy'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons

LBCI
World News
00:45

India slams 'cavalier' Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Spanish Defense Minister says all contributing countries to UNIFIL are essential in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Sefri, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Haouch, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More