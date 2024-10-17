US House speaker hails death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday applauded the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying his death had brought "relief" to the people of Israel.



"Sinwar's life was the embodiment of evil and marked by hatred for all that is good in the world," Mike Johnson said in a statement. "His death brings hope for all those who seek to live in freedom and relief to Israelis he has sought to oppress."



AFP