G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support

World News
2024-10-19 | 14:14
High views
LBCI
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support

G7 defense ministers on Saturday met against the backdrop of multiple ongoing military conflicts, expressing concern over escalation in Lebanon while pledging "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

Italy, holding the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven countries, organized the body's first ministerial meeting dedicated to defense, staged in the southern city of Naples, which is home to a NATO base.

At the top of the agenda was Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, now in its third year.

"We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term," read the G7 defense ministers' final statement that pledged "unwavering support."

But the G7 defense ministers -- from Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada, and the United States -- also warned of the dangers of further intensification in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where the United Nations has blamed Israel for strikes on U.N. peacekeepers.

"We are concerned by the latest events in Lebanon and the risk of further escalation. We express concern over all threats to UNIFIL's security," read a final statement from the ministers, while calling for Iran to stop supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

The summit came two days after Israel announced it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the devastating retaliatory war in Gaza.

Also in attendance were NATO chief Mark Rutte and the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who echoed the words of U.S. President Joe Biden that the death of Sinwar could mark an opportunity to bring about the end of hostilities.

"Certainly, after the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a new perspective is open, and we have to use it in order to reach a ceasefire, to release the remaining hostages, and to look for a political perspective," Borrell told journalists.

The morning session included discussions over recent strikes on U.N. peacekeepers, UNIFIL, in Lebanon, where Israel is also at war with Hezbollah.

Borrell suggested that the peacekeepers' mandate should be beefed up by the U.N. Security Council to give them more scope to act amid repeated attacks on their positions, which they blame on Israeli forces.

"They cannot act by themselves, it is certainly a limited role," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Borrell wrote on social media that "a more robust mandate for UNIFIL" was needed.

In Lebanon on Friday, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed as "unacceptable" the recent strikes on UNIFIL.

Italy has around 1,000 troops in the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which has soldiers from more than 50 countries.

AFP
 

