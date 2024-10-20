Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says

World News
2024-10-20 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday that its air defenses destroyed 31 out of 49 drones launched by Russian forces during the latest overnight attack on various regions of Ukraine.

They added that 13 drones could not be tracked, and two flew into neighboring Belarus.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Air Force

Russia

Drones

Attacks

LBCI Next
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
China's Xi says to deepen ties with Indonesia's new president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-15

Ukraine's air force reports: Defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile

LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:44

Sudanese army welcomes first defection of RSF central commander

LBCI
World News
07:27

Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says

LBCI
World News
01:53

China's Xi says to deepen ties with Indonesia's new president

LBCI
World News
00:40

Cuba restores power to one-fifth of population after nationwide blackouts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
16:17

Hezbollah fires about 200 projectiles into Israel on Saturday: Israeli army says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-18

Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:47

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More