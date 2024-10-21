News
Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
World News
2024-10-21 | 16:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
U.S. President Joe Biden has signaled "tacit approval and explicit support for Israel's unlawful military aggression against Iran," Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Monday, citing remarks by Biden in Germany last week.
"The United States will bear full responsibility for its role in instigating, inciting and enabling any acts of aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran ... as well as for the catastrophic consequences on regional and international peace and security," Iran's U.N. mission said in a letter to the U.N. Security Council.
Biden, on a visit to Berlin, also told reporters he has an understanding of how and when Israel will respond to the missile attacks by Iran. He declined to elaborate.
Reuters
