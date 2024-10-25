News
Trump, Harris tied 47%-47% in final CNN poll
World News
2024-10-25 | 12:54
Trump, Harris tied 47%-47% in final CNN poll
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris are tied at 47% each among likely voters, according to CNN's last nationwide poll before the Nov. 5 election.
The poll, conducted by telephone Oct. 20-23 among 1,704 registered voters and released on Friday, had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points among likely voters and plus or minus 3.2 percentage points among the full sample of registered voters.
Reuters
World News
United States
Republican
Donald Trump
Democratic
Kamala Harris
Poll
US Elections
