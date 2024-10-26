Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery

2024-10-26 | 03:18
Commonwealth agrees &#39;time has come&#39; for talks on legacy of slavery
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery

A summit of the 56-member Commonwealth, which brings Britain together with many of its former colonies, said Saturday that the "time has come" for discussion about the sensitive issue of making amends for the legacy of slavery.
 
Noting calls for talks about "reparatory justice" for the "abhorrent" trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans, leaders agreed "the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation", a final communique obtained by AFP said.
 
AFP
 

