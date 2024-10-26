News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery
World News
2024-10-26 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery
A summit of the 56-member Commonwealth, which brings Britain together with many of its former colonies, said Saturday that the "time has come" for discussion about the sensitive issue of making amends for the legacy of slavery.
Noting calls for talks about "reparatory justice" for the "abhorrent" trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans, leaders agreed "the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation", a final communique obtained by AFP said.
AFP
World News
Commonwealth
Britain
Slavery
African
Next
UK PM says Iran should not respond to Israeli strikes
Israel's strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-22
Britain warns Russian strikes on Black Sea delay grain supplies to Palestinians, global south
World News
2024-10-22
Britain warns Russian strikes on Black Sea delay grain supplies to Palestinians, global south
0
World News
2024-10-14
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
World News
2024-10-14
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Britain charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Britain charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:55
Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties reject 'falsified' election results
World News
16:55
Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties reject 'falsified' election results
0
World News
15:19
Iran nuclear facilities not 'impacted' in Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog says
World News
15:19
Iran nuclear facilities not 'impacted' in Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog says
0
World News
14:36
After Iran strikes, Israel's president hails US for 'overt and covert' cooperation
World News
14:36
After Iran strikes, Israel's president hails US for 'overt and covert' cooperation
0
World News
14:00
Biden says hopes 'this is the end' following Israeli strikes on Iran
World News
14:00
Biden says hopes 'this is the end' following Israeli strikes on Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown
Lebanon News
09:35
Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11
Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11
Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:31
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah facilities' in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
05:31
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah facilities' in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
05:47
Explosion in South Lebanon triggers earthquake alert in northern Israel: Israeli media (Video)
Lebanon News
05:47
Explosion in South Lebanon triggers earthquake alert in northern Israel: Israeli media (Video)
3
Middle East News
06:18
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
Middle East News
06:18
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
5
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
6
Lebanon News
09:35
Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown
Lebanon News
09:35
Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown
7
Lebanon News
10:59
Intentional fires and wind spark 20 fires across Lebanon, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
10:59
Intentional fires and wind spark 20 fires across Lebanon, LBCI reports
8
Lebanon News
17:59
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:59
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More