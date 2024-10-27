Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission

2024-10-27 | 04:03
Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission
Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission

Georgia's ruling party has won the country's parliamentary elections, the central election commission said Sunday, after the opposition rejected the vote's results as fraudulent.

Official results from more than 99 percent of precincts showed the ruling Georgian Dream party won with 54.08 percent of votes, while a union of four pro-Western opposition alliances garnered 37.58 percent of the votes, central election commission chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili told a news conference.

AFP

US and seven Western nations warn Netanyahu over Smotrich's potential threat to Palestinian economy: Axios
Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones
