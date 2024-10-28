North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon

North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to train in Russia, the Pentagon said Monday, raising Washington's previous estimate of 3,000 from last week.



"We believe that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.



AFP