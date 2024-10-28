Toll from Sudan paramilitary attack jumps to 120: Minister says

More than 120 people have been killed by paramilitaries in the Sudanese state of al-Jazira, the health minister said on Monday, after activists had reported 50 dead.



"The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia committed a massacre against the citizens of al-Sariha in al-Jazira state [...] which led to more than 200 injured and 124 martyrs," Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said.



AFP