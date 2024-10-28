UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed that his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, assured him on Sunday that the military operation in Lebanon "will end soon."



Speaking before Parliament, Lammy said that he spoke Sunday with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz about the situation in Lebanon, adding that the latter "sought to reassure me by saying the ongoing operation, a precise operation being carried out by the Israelis, will end soon."



Regarding the situation in Gaza, Lammy asserted that there is no justification for the restrictions the Israeli government imposes on humanitarian aid.



He added, "It must now allow more aid to enter."



Lammy noted that "in many cases, aid is funded by the United Kingdom and our partners. But it remains stuck, out of reach for those who desperately need it. These restrictions conflict with Israel’s commitments and risk violating international humanitarian law."



The foreign secretary stated that the British government condemns these restrictions in the strongest terms.