Norway said Tuesday it would ask the U.N.'s International Court of Justice (ICJ) to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians, a day after Israel banned the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.



The Scandinavian country is "requesting that the ICJ pronounces Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, delivered by international organizations, including the U.N., and states," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.



AFP