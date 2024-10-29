News
Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM
World News
2024-10-29 | 12:56
Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM
Norway said Tuesday it would ask the U.N.'s International Court of Justice (ICJ) to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians, a day after Israel banned the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.
The Scandinavian country is "requesting that the ICJ pronounces Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, delivered by international organizations, including the U.N., and states," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Norway
International Court Of Justice
ICJ
United Nations
