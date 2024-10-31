Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia

2024-10-31 | 01:33
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia

At least 95 people have been killed in possibly the deadliest flooding to hit Spain in its modern history after torrential rain battered the eastern region of Valencia, sweeping away bridges and buildings, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Meteorologists said a year's worth of rain had fallen in eight hours in parts of Valencia on Tuesday, causing highway pile-ups and submerging farmland in a region that produces two-thirds of the citrus fruit grown in Spain, a leading global exporter.

Residents in the worst-hit places described seeing people clambering onto the roofs of their cars as a churning tide of brown water gushed through the streets, uprooting trees and dragging chunks of masonry from buildings.

"It's a river that came through," said Denis Hlavaty, who waited for rescue on a ledge in the petrol station where he works in the regional capital. "The doors were torn away, and I spent the night there, surrounded by water 2 meters (6.5 feet) deep."

