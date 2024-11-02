News
UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature
World News
2024-11-02
UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature
The world's biggest nature conservation conference ended in Colombia on Saturday with no agreement on a roadmap to ramp up funding for species protection.
The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was declared closed by its president Susana Muhamad due to the lack of a quorum because of the departure of delegates rushing to catch flights as the talks ran into an extra day.
World News
UN
COP16
Colombia
Susana Muhamad
