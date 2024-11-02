UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature

World News
2024-11-02 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature

The world's biggest nature conservation conference ended in Colombia on Saturday with no agreement on a roadmap to ramp up funding for species protection.
 
The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was declared closed by its president Susana Muhamad due to the lack of a quorum because of the departure of delegates rushing to catch flights as the talks ran into an extra day.
 
AFP

World News

UN

COP16

Colombia

Susana Muhamad

LBCI Next
US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

MP Camille Chamoun: Israel will pursue its policy regardless, it cannot continue under the threat it faced over the past year

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:03

Spain to send extra 10,000 troops, police to flood-hit region: PM

LBCI
World News
07:23

Badenoch elected new leader of UK Conservative Party

LBCI
World News
06:58

Trump, Harris head to North Carolina in US election campaign's final weekend

LBCI
World News
04:49

Moscow denies 'baseless' claim Russia behind fake US election video: embassy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Hezbollah says it has no official sources or close affiliates that provide information

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More