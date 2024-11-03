News
Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says
World News
2024-11-03 | 02:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says
A Russian air attack on Kyiv damaged buildings, roads, and several power lines in the city, the capital’s military administration said early on Sunday, after the military said air defenses were trying to repel a drone attack.
There were no injuries in the attack, which came in waves and approached the city from different directions, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Popko said there was no fire, amending the administration’s earlier account that emergency crews had been dispatched to the site of a fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district that it said had been caused by the attack.
It was Russia’s second drone attack on Kyiv in as many nights. According to preliminary information, all attack drones were destroyed, Popko added. It was not immediately clear how many drones were launched at Kyiv.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Drone
Attack
Damage
Buildings
Power
