Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
World News
2024-11-04 | 03:09
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
A bus in India plunged into a river in a deep Himalayan ravine on Monday, killing at least 36 passengers, a government official said Monday.
"So far, 36 casualties have been confirmed," Deepak Rawat, a senior official from the northern state of Uttarakhand, told reporters. "Three critically injured have been sent to hospital using a helicopter."
AFP
World News
Bus
India
Crash
River
Uttarakhand
Zelenskyy hails Sandu's election win in Moldova, urges 'united Europe'
Previous
