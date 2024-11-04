US, Saudi Arabia discussing security agreement without Israel component, Axios says

World News
2024-11-04 | 14:58
High views
US, Saudi Arabia discussing security agreement without Israel component, Axios says
0min
US, Saudi Arabia discussing security agreement without Israel component, Axios says

The United States and Saudi Arabia are discussing a potential security agreement that wouldn't involve a broader deal with Israel, Axios reported on Monday, citing three unidentified sources.

The agreement under discussion is not a full defense treaty, Axios reported. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the White House want to reach the agreement before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, Axios reported.

Reuters
 

