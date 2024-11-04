News
News
US, Saudi Arabia discussing security agreement without Israel component, Axios says
World News
2024-11-04 | 14:58
US, Saudi Arabia discussing security agreement without Israel component, Axios says
The United States and Saudi Arabia are discussing a potential security agreement that wouldn't involve a broader deal with Israel, Axios reported on Monday, citing three unidentified sources.
The agreement under discussion is not a full defense treaty, Axios reported. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the White House want to reach the agreement before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, Axios reported.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Mohammed Bin Salman
White House
Joe Biden
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
Zelenskyy hails Sandu's election win in Moldova, urges 'united Europe'
