North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea

World News
2024-11-04 | 17:55
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea

North Korea launched a ballistic missile early Tuesday toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch comes just days after Pyongyang said it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting condemnation from the South, the United States, and Japan, with the three countries conducting a joint military exercise in response.

AFP
 
 

World News

North Korea

Missile

South Korea

