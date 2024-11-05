Russia launches Soyuz rocket with dozens of satellites, including two from Iran

Russia launched a Soyuz rocket early on Tuesday carrying two satellites designed to monitor the space weather around Earth and 53 small satellites, including two Iranian ones, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.



The agency said that the Soyuz-2.1 launch spacecraft lifted off Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome carried two Ionosfera-M satellites, which will become part of the space system for monitoring the Earth's ionosphere.



The ionosphere, where Earth's atmosphere meets space, stretches roughly 50 to 400 miles (80 to 644 km) above Earth's surface, according to information provided on NASA's website.



According to the Interfax news agency, each Ionosfera-M satellite weighs 430 kg (948 lb), and its working orbit is 820 km (510 miles). The system will include, in total, four of the Ionosfera-M satellites.



Roscosmos reported that the following two devices are planned to be launched in 2025.



Reuters