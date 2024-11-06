Republicans flip Ohio Senate seat: US media

Republican Bernie Moreno, a onetime car dealer who was born in Colombia, flipped an additional Senate seat for his party Tuesday, besting a Democratic incumbent who has held the post since 2007, U.S. media reported.



Moreno beat Democrat Sherrod Brown in the toss-up race, NBC and Fox News reported, dealing a blow to the outgoing senator's party, which is fighting tooth and nail to maintain its advantage in the chamber.





AFP