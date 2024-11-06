Israel President vows to strengthen US-Israel 'ironclad bond' as Trump claims victory

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday vowed to strengthen his country's "ironclad bond" with the United States as he congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the U.S. election.



"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your historic return to the White House... I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to build a future of peace and security for the Middle East, and to uphold our shared values," Herzog said in a statement.



AFP