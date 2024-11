Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday after the U.S. presidential candidate claimed victory in the race to the White House.

The ruler of the Gulf monarchy, a key mediator for a truce and hostage release deal in Gaza and host of the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, said he looked forward to "working together again... in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally".

AFP