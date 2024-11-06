South Korea's President Yoon congratulates Trump, hopes for 'brighter' alliance

2024-11-06 | 04:51
South Korea&#39;s President Yoon congratulates Trump, hopes for &#39;brighter&#39; alliance
South Korea's President Yoon congratulates Trump, hopes for 'brighter' alliance

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, saying he hoped the security allies could work more closely in future.

"Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you," Yoon posted on X, referring to South Korea by its official acronym.

World News

South Korea

United States

Donald Trump

Election

President

