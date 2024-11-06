News
Trump wins US presidential election: US media
World News
2024-11-06 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump wins US presidential election: US media
Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidential election, U.S. media announced Wednesday, beating Democrat Kamala Harris to complete a stunning political comeback.
Trump’s victory was called by multiple television networks. It returns him to the White House after a long, bruising campaign that saw the polarizing Republican ride out two assassination bids and a criminal conviction.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Winner
President
Elections
Republicans
United States
