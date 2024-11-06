Trump wins US presidential election: US media

2024-11-06 | 05:34
Trump wins US presidential election: US media
Trump wins US presidential election: US media

Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidential election, U.S. media announced  Wednesday, beating Democrat Kamala Harris to complete a stunning political comeback.

Trump’s victory was called by multiple television networks. It returns him to the White House after a long, bruising campaign that saw the polarizing Republican ride out two assassination bids and a criminal conviction.

AFP

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Trump on election win
Hamas says stance on new US Administration hinges on its approach to Palestinians
