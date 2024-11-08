First flight with Israelis evacuated from Amsterdam lands in Tel Aviv

2024-11-08 | 08:14
First flight with Israelis evacuated from Amsterdam lands in Tel Aviv
First flight with Israelis evacuated from Amsterdam lands in Tel Aviv

The first flight carrying Israelis evacuated from Amsterdam after violent clashes following a football match there landed on Friday at Ben Gurion International Airport, the Israel Airports Authority said.

"The plane that arrived in Tel Aviv now has passengers evacuated from Amsterdam," Liza Dvir, spokeswoman for the airport authority told AFP.
 
