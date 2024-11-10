Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

World News
2024-11-10 | 00:19
Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say
Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

At least two people were injured, and buildings were damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

"The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on our region," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region said on its social media account. "Garages with cars and property were on fire, residential buildings, shops were damaged."

Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on the Black Sea coast, said, without providing further detail, that the attack caused some fires.

The scale of the attack was not immediately clear.

Video footage posted by the emergency services showed firefighters combing in the dark through a pile of building debris and an apartment building with blown-out windows while residents gathered in front.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Air Attack

Odesa

