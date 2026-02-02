Russia says economic 'pressure' on Cuba 'unacceptable'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that economic and military "pressure" on ally Cuba was "unacceptable," after the U.S. administration ratcheted up threats against the communist-run island nation.



Lavrov reaffirmed "the unacceptability of economic and military pressure on Cuba, including the disruption of energy supplies to the island," according to a readout of his call with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.



AFP



