Russia fired record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says

World News
2024-11-10 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia fired record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia fired record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says

Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, the most in any single night-time attack of the war so far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

"Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other strike drones against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media, calling for Kyiv's Western partners to up supplies to help protect the country's skies.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

War

Drones

Attack

LBCI Next
Kremlin says sees 'positive signals' from Trump on Ukraine
Moscow says downed 70 Ukrainian drones over six regions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-07

Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
00:19

Two injured in Russian air attack on Odesa, Ukraine officials say

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to eight

LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

Powerful 5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southern Cuba: USGS

LBCI
World News
10:40

Israel moves forward on deploying Arrow-3 missile defense system in Germany in 2025

LBCI
World News
09:58

Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
09:26

Dutch police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Amsterdam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:58

Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-08

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-20

Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More