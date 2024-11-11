Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

2024-11-11 | 00:50
Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku
Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

The annual U.N. climate summit kicks off Monday with countries readying for tough talks on finance and trade, following a year of weather disasters emboldening developing countries' demands for climate cash.

Delegates gathering in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku hope to resolve the summit's top agenda item – a deal for up to $1 trillion in annual climate finance for developing countries.

However, the summit's negotiating priorities are competing for governments' resources and attention against economic concerns, wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and last week's U.S. re-election of Donald Trump, a climate-change denier, as president of the world's biggest economy.

COP29 host Azerbaijan will be tasked with keeping countries focused on agreeing to a new global finance target to replace the current $100 billion pledge expiring this year.

Reuters

