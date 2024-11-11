ICC seeks external probe against chief prosecutor over alleged misconduct

The International Criminal Court's governing body on Monday said it was seeking an "external probe" into allegations of alleged misconduct by the court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan.



"After having consulted the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), I am seeking on behalf of the ASP Presidency an external investigation into the matters related to alleged misconduct by the ICC Prosecutor," ASP president Paivi Kaukoranta said in a statement.



AFP