News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ICC seeks external probe against chief prosecutor over alleged misconduct
World News
2024-11-11 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ICC seeks external probe against chief prosecutor over alleged misconduct
The International Criminal Court's governing body on Monday said it was seeking an "external probe" into allegations of alleged misconduct by the court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan.
"After having consulted the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), I am seeking on behalf of the ASP Presidency an external investigation into the matters related to alleged misconduct by the ICC Prosecutor," ASP president Paivi Kaukoranta said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Paivi Kaukoranta
ICC
Karim Khan
Next
Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Israel says submits challenge to ICC arrest warrant request for Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Israel says submits challenge to ICC arrest warrant request for Netanyahu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
ICC prosecutor seeks to confirm death of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
ICC prosecutor seeks to confirm death of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06
ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06
ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July
0
World News
2024-08-30
Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia
World News
2024-08-30
Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:57
Dutch government slams 'anti-Semitic violence' against Israeli football fans
World News
11:57
Dutch government slams 'anti-Semitic violence' against Israeli football fans
0
World News
10:31
Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken as Gaza deadline nears
World News
10:31
Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken as Gaza deadline nears
0
World News
10:04
Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor
World News
10:04
Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor
0
World News
08:42
Trump chooses Stefanik to be UN Ambassador
World News
08:42
Trump chooses Stefanik to be UN Ambassador
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Interior Minister tells Al Jazeera: Lebanon confirms its acceptance of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Interior Minister tells Al Jazeera: Lebanon confirms its acceptance of Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
2
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
3
Middle East News
06:55
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
06:55
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
4
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:00
Lebanese sources deny receiving draft agreement, Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon News
01:00
Lebanese sources deny receiving draft agreement, Al-Akhbar reports
6
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
8
Middle East News
03:48
20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
Middle East News
03:48
20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More