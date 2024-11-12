France says no repeat of Jerusalem incident will be accepted

World News
2024-11-12 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France says no repeat of Jerusalem incident will be accepted
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
France says no repeat of Jerusalem incident will be accepted

A repeat of an incident in Jerusalem that saw armed Israeli security forces entering a property administered by France must never happen again, France's foreign minister said ahead of summoning Israel's envoy on Tuesday.

Two French security officials with diplomatic status were briefly detained on Nov. 7 after Jean-Noel Barrot was due to visit the compound of The Church of the Pater Noster on the Mount of Olives.

The site, one of four administered by France in Jerusalem, is under Paris' responsibility and it not the first time that problems have arisen over France's historic holdings in the Holy City.

"It is an opportunity for France to reiterate that it will not tolerate Israeli armed forces entering these areas, for which it (France) is responsible, for which it ensures protection," Barrot told France 24 television when asked what the ambassador would be told.

"And to strongly reaffirm that this incident must never happen again, meaning that Israeli forces enter armed and without authorization."

Israel's ambassador is due to meet Barrot's chief of staff at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Israel's foreign ministry has said that every visiting foreign leader is accompanied by its security personnel, a point that had been "clarified in advance in the preparatory dialogue with the French Embassy in Israel."


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

France

Repeat

Jerusalem

Incident

Israel

LBCI Next
UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 2035
Germany plans early election on February 23: Ruling party source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-07

France to summon Israel envoy over Jerusalem church incident: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11

France says new EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11

Israeli forces conduct raids on Palestinian refugee camps in West Bank and Jerusalem: Al Jazeera

LBCI
World News
2024-11-10

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:07

Blinken to head to Brussels to discuss Ukraine after Trump win

LBCI
World News
08:01

Europe has 'avoided bearing burden of its own security,' Macron says

LBCI
World News
07:56

NATO 'must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight,' says Rutte

LBCI
World News
07:52

Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

US Embassy spokesperson says no evacuation of American citizens is currently underway

LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

Al Jazeera: Qatar mediates negotiations between Germany and Taliban to facilitate return of Afghans

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Series of Israeli airstrikes target Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More