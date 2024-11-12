UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 2035

2024-11-12 | 06:48
UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 2035
UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 2035

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that on Tuesday, the UK was raising its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, announcing that it would aim to reduce them by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035.

"We're building on our reputation as a climate leader," Starmer said at the COP29 conference kicking off in Azerbaijan, as he announced the new target, which increases a 2021 UK pledge to reduce emissions by 78 percent.

AFP

