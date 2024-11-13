South Korea's spy agency said Wednesday that North Korean soldiers were "engaging in combat" in Russia's Kursk region, hours after U.S. officials confirmed Pyongyang's troops were now actively fighting for Moscow against Ukraine.



"The National Intelligence Service has assessed that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia have moved to the Kursk region over the past two weeks and have been deployed to the battlefield and are already engaging in combat operations," it said in a statement.



AFP