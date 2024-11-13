Trump shows unprecedented support for Israel through his appointments

2024-11-13 | 07:49
Trump shows unprecedented support for Israel through his appointments
Trump shows unprecedented support for Israel through his appointments

The appointments made by President-elect Donald Trump have shown a strong commitment to supporting Israel, with the selection of prominent figures with hardline foreign policy views, particularly towards Iran.

Through appointments such as Elise Stefanik as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, Michael Waltz as National Security Advisor, Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, and John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence, Trump demonstrates unprecedented support for Israel, aligning with its right-wing policies and backing the implementation of a maximum pressure campaign against Iran and its proxies.

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Appointments

Israel

Support

Iran

