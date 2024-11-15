Pakistan extends school closures in Punjab by week: Minister

2024-11-15 | 07:27
Pakistan extends school closures in Punjab by week: Minister
Pakistan extends school closures in Punjab by week: Minister

Pakistan's most populated province of Punjab on Friday extended school closures in smog-hit major cities by a week, as the country battles record air pollution.

"The schools will remain closed for another week due to the hazardous air quality. Institutes including universities would switch to online classes to ensure the safety of students," Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's environment minister, told a news conference.
 
