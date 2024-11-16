Philippines' forecaster warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from Super Typhoon Man-yi

The Philippines' weather service warned Saturday that Super Typhoon Man-yi was intensifying and could have a "potentially catastrophic" impact when it hits the archipelago nation.



"Potentially catastrophic and life-threatening situation looms for northeastern Bicol region as Super Typhoon 'Pepito' further intensifies," the forecaster said in its latest update, using the local name for the storm and referring to the southern part of the main island of Luzon.

AFP