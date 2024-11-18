Xi says China and UK 'enjoy vast space for cooperation'

World News
2024-11-18 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Xi says China and UK &#39;enjoy vast space for cooperation&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Xi says China and UK 'enjoy vast space for cooperation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday that the countries have significant potential for working together, Beijing's state media said, as they met during a G20 leaders summit in Brazil.

"China and Britain enjoy vast space for cooperation," Xi told Starmer, according to China's official news agency Xinhua, during the first in-person meeting of the two countries' leaders in more than six years.

AFP

World News

China

United Kingdom

Cooperation

EU widens sanctions on Iran over support for Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade

LBCI
World News
02:43

China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia

LBCI
World News
01:32

China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as he arrives for G20

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

EU widens sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

LBCI
World News
06:36

EU to 'lead' on climate finance but others must join

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell

LBCI
World News
05:47

Russia claims new East Ukraine village in Pokrovsk advance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-17

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Republicans flip Florida Senate seat

LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

Trump gets 214 electoral votes, Harris follows with 179

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More