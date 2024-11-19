News
Kremlin says loosening rules on nuclear weapons use 'necessary'
World News
2024-11-19 | 04:23
Kremlin says loosening rules on nuclear weapons use 'necessary'
The Kremlin said Tuesday that broadening its rules for the use of nuclear weapons was a "necessary" response to what Moscow sees as Western threats to its security.
"It was necessary to bring our principles in line with the current situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters shortly after Putin signed a decree easing the conditions under which Moscow would consider launching a nuclear attack.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Nuclear Weapons
Security
