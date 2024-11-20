News
Russia says captured frontline village in east Ukraine
World News
2024-11-20 | 05:37
Russia says captured frontline village in east Ukraine
Russia said Wednesday its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Illinka, on the northern shore of the embattled Kurakhove reservoir.
Russian army units "liberated the settlement of Ilyinka," the defense ministry said, using the Russian spelling for the village. Illinka had a population of around 400 people before Russia's offensive began in 2022.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Village
