Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

World News
2024-11-20 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition &quot;in coming days&quot;: Club president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

The family of France's richest person, Bernard Arnault, will complete the acquisition of Paris FC "in the coming days," the Ligue 2 club's president said during a press conference Wednesday.

The Arnault Family will become the majority shareholders of Paris FC, with Austrian company Red Bull also acquiring a minority share, once the necessary administrative procedures have all been finalized.
 
AFP

World News

France

Bernard Arnault

Paris

FC

LBCI Next
UK PM Keir Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE to try to secure investment: FT reports
SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-10

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

France to host international conference on Lebanon in Paris on Oct. 24

LBCI
World News
04:21

France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

UN says 9.8 million Yemeni children in urgent need of assistance

LBCI
World News
14:29

Xi calls for 'more voices' to work for peace in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
13:49

Zelenskyy says US landmines 'very important to stop Russian assaults'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12

'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call, says Palestinian UN envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More