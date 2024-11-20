Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

The family of France's richest person, Bernard Arnault, will complete the acquisition of Paris FC "in the coming days," the Ligue 2 club's president said during a press conference Wednesday.



The Arnault Family will become the majority shareholders of Paris FC, with Austrian company Red Bull also acquiring a minority share, once the necessary administrative procedures have all been finalized.

AFP