Ukraine wants 'concrete' outcomes from NATO meeting: Minister

2024-11-22 | 08:37
Ukraine wants 'concrete' outcomes from NATO meeting: Minister

Ukraine's foreign minister said Friday that his country would seek "concrete outcomes" against Russia at a meeting next week with NATO representatives convening over Russia's strike with a new hypersonic missile.

"This is a serious scaling up of the war, a serious escalation of Russian aggression," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a press conference in Kyiv, adding that: "Next week's meeting will be held in the NATO-Ukraine format, and we hope for concrete and meaningful outcomes."
 
AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-21

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant over Gaza war crimes and Hamas leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-21

Israel rescuers say man killed after rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

