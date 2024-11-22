Ukraine wants 'concrete' outcomes from NATO meeting: Minister

Ukraine's foreign minister said Friday that his country would seek "concrete outcomes" against Russia at a meeting next week with NATO representatives convening over Russia's strike with a new hypersonic missile.



"This is a serious scaling up of the war, a serious escalation of Russian aggression," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a press conference in Kyiv, adding that: "Next week's meeting will be held in the NATO-Ukraine format, and we hope for concrete and meaningful outcomes."

AFP