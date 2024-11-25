Russia says it downed seven Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region

Seven Ukrainian missiles and seven drones were destroyed overnight over Russia's Kursk, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine said on Monday, in what an analyst described as a "massive attack."



"Our air defence fighters repelled the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last night," Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on his Telegram channel.



He did not provide further detail. The Russian defense ministry said in its morning update that a total of 23 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Russian territory. The ministry did not mention missiles in its statement.



A pro-Russian military analyst Roman Alyokhin, who serves as an adviser to the governor, said on Telegram that "Kursk was subjected to a massive attack by foreign-made missiles" overnight.



"It was very loud and there were a lot of them (missiles)," Alyokhin said.



Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not clear what weapons Ukraine used. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Reuters