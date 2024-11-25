UN urges parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon

A senior U.N. official on Monday called on all parties involved in the conflict in Lebanon to "accept a ceasefire" as new Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs.



"I welcome the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a cessation of hostilities and urge the parties to accept a ceasefire anchored in the full implementation of UNSCR 1701," Muhannad Hadi told the Security Council on behalf of U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland, referring to a resolution adopted in 2006 to end regional violence.



AFP