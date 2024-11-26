Trump vows 10% tariff hike on China over drug trafficking

President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to add a 10 percent tariff on China over the country's alleged lack of action on drug trafficking to the United States.



"Drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Until they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America."



AFP