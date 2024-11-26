Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

2024-11-26
Follow-up sources noted that President Joe Biden's speech was delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded Israeli cabinet, which has yet to be given.
 

