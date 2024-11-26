News
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
2024-11-26 | 14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
Follow-up sources noted that President Joe Biden's speech was delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded Israeli cabinet, which has yet to be given.
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
US
Israel
Ceasefire
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
