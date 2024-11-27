'Certain leaders' could have immunity at ICC, says French FM

Certain leaders could have immunity at the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute that established the institution, France's foreign minister said Wednesday, after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister.



Asked if France would arrest Netanyahu if he stepped on French territory, Jean-Noel Barrot said Word Franceinfo radio that France "is very committed to international justice and will apply international law." But he added that the court's statute "deals with questions of immunity for certain leaders."



"It is ultimately up to the judicial authorities to decide," he added. The ICC this month issued warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.



AFP